Volunteering during 'Save Our Saguaros' Month can help prevent wildfires

In the video player: Federal funds for Desert Museum will help get rid of invasive buffelgrass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many Southern Arizonans are familiar with buffelgrass, an invasive species in the Sonoran Desert known to fuel wildfires and crowd out native plants, particularly young saguaros.

Each year, the 'Save Our Saguaros' (SOS) campaign uses volunteer action in the field to spread awareness about invasive grasses that pose a threat to native wildlife.

The first of several buffelgrass pulls will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at "A" Mountain, 1001 S. Sentinel Peak Rd.

Volunteers should sign up online or contact Vianey Avila at (520) 883-3014 or VAvila@desertmuseum.org.

Additional opportunities to volunteer for buffelgrass pulls during SOS month are listed at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's website. All volunteers should bring water and snacks, and wear long pants and sleeves, as well as protective footwear for work in natural terrain.

Each pull has limited capacity, so volunteers should sign up on the website ahead of time.

The Desert Museum operates SOS in partnership with:



Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation

Tohono O'odham Nation Natural Resources Department

Tucson Clean and Beautiful

Pima County Cooperative Extension

Saguaro National Park