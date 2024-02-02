Visit the African American Museum of Southern Arizona for Black History Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We hope that we teach you something. As a former and retired educator the one thing that we want people to say is, 'I didn't know that.'"

That's the goal for staff at the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, according to Executive Director Beverely Elliott.

The museum, situated on the University of Arizona Campus, has been open for about a year now, featuring multiple exhibits, including one about the Buffalo Soldiers, whom Elliott said were 'instrumental' in settling southern parts of Arizona, California, and Mexico.

KGUN 9 featured the museum last year as part of our Giving Project feature when they first opened. You can check that out here.

The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is hosting a chat with Carlotta Walls LaNier, the youngest of the Little Rock Nine, on Friday, Feb 9. That will be at Palo Verde High School, and will include two book signings.

The Little Rock Nine was a group of nine black teenagers who were to be the first students allowed into Little Rock's desegregated school system, following Brown v. the Board of Education.