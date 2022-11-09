Veterans Memorial wall on display at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just in time for Veterans Day, a to-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall is currently on display at Casino Del Sol.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Wall is a mobile memorial designed for family and friends to memorialize veterans and active military personnel without having to travel to Washington D.C.

The 360 feet-long replica wall is an 80% scale version of the original, containing every single name that is engraved into the original in the nation's capital.

The display is an annual tradition at the Casino which pays tribute to members of the military—particularly those who have fallen in the line of duty.

Visitors are invited to sign the wall as a way to pay tribute to veterans and active military members. If you're planning to go, organizers suggest decorating the wall with personal stories or messages of thanks to any service member who has been a part of your life.

Event details:



Casino Del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Rd. Display is in the conference center foyer

Display will be up through Sunday, Nov. 13