Arizona Serve hosts 'day of service' in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Changemaker High School in Tucson, dozens of young rising leaders took the day off to make a difference.

"Through Arizona Serve, we choose a few days a year for days of service. Our initial one was 9/11 and today, MLK Day," said AmeriCorps Member with Arizona Serve, Kerry Gill.

A group of AmeriCorps members packaged hundreds of Naloxone kits, containing medication that can save a life in an overdose.

"These kits are provided through Sonoran Prevention Works to members of the community, drug users and anyone who is friends with a drug user. They can use them in the case of an overdose," said Gill.

Other members hosted a diaper drive. It will stay open through January 24 from from 1 to 4 pm at 1300 South Belvedere Ave.

"They will be going to families in Tucson, as well as the surrounding areas. We have 39 partner agencies across Tucson and some other areas. We distribute diapers at the diaper bank, as well as those partner agencies," said AmeriCorps Member with Arizona Serve, Riley Mentel.

In 2021, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona distributed over 1 million diapers and period products.

"Every donation, every diaper drive, that we have, we are so thankful for Arizona Serve wanting to do that. It helps us bring more supplies to those who need them," said Mentel.

The group also reflected on the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and got inspired to step up in their own communities.

"Being able to bring that aspect of his legacy and having the day of service be brought to our community has been really fun. I've enjoyed being able to be a part of it," said Mentel.

To learn more about Arizona Serve and how to become an AmeriCorps member, click here.

