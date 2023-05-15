Tucson Pops Orchestra returns to Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Pops Orchestra summer concerts kicked off its first concert Mother's Day weekend. For those who missed the concert, there are three others on the schedule.

The next Music Under the Stars concert at Reid Park is on May 21. This concert, titled "Nothing but Love," features American Idol finalist Crystal Stark.

The next concert on May 28 follows a Memorial Day theme guest starring artist Homero Ceron and his Latin Jazz Nonet. The patriotic evening will include an Honor Guard Presentation of Colors.

The last concert is on July 1 with an Independence Day celebration theme. This concert will be at the St. Augustine Cathedral. There isn't a price for entry but it is required toreserve seating.

All concerts are free and open to the public but a $10 donation is recommended.