Tucson Meet Yourself looking for volunteers for their 50th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) festival gears up to mark its 50th anniversary, organizers are calling on the community to be a part of this historic milestone by volunteering to help make the event a success.
TMY has been a beloved gift to the Tucson community for more than 50 years, and volunteers are essential to making the festival a success.
Over 600 people volunteer each year. Shifts are throughout Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15.
Sign up for a 4.5-hour shift with various essential tasks and receive a $10 food voucher.
For volunteer registration and more info, visit Tucson Meet Yourself.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.