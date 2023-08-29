Tucson Meet Yourself looking for volunteers for their 50th anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) festival gears up to mark its 50th anniversary, organizers are calling on the community to be a part of this historic milestone by volunteering to help make the event a success.

TMY has been a beloved gift to the Tucson community for more than 50 years, and volunteers are essential to making the festival a success.

Over 600 people volunteer each year. Shifts are throughout Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Sign up for a 4.5-hour shift with various essential tasks and receive a $10 food voucher.

For volunteer registration and more info, visit Tucson Meet Yourself.