Tucson Meet Yourself looking for volunteers for their 50th anniversary

Anne Simmons
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 18:19:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) festival gears up to mark its 50th anniversary, organizers are calling on the community to be a part of this historic milestone by volunteering to help make the event a success.

TMY has been a beloved gift to the Tucson community for more than 50 years, and volunteers are essential to making the festival a success.

Over 600 people volunteer each year. Shifts are throughout Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Sign up for a 4.5-hour shift with various essential tasks and receive a $10 food voucher.

For volunteer registration and more info, visit Tucson Meet Yourself.

