Loft Cinema 'Cat Daddies' screening to benefit Southern AZ Cat Rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Loft Cinema is showing the award-winning documentary one time only on Sunday at 2 p.m. This screening benefits the Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

Cat Daddies tells the story of multiple men whose lives were changed through the love for their furry friends.

Running about an hour and a half, the move serves as Mye Hoang's debut documentary film.

These nine “cat dads” come from all walks of life – a firefighter, a truck driver, a Hollywood stuntman, an ad executive turned cat rescuer, a police officer, a software engineer, an actor/Instagram influencer, a school teacher and an undocumented and disabled immigrant living on the streets of New York City.



They couldn’t be any more different, but each of them has a compelling story to tell and share an unconditional love for their beloved cats.

According to Hoang, he hope's this film will serve as "a refreshing and timely exploration of modern masculinity," as well as, defy "cat person" stereotypes.

Anyone interested may purchase tickets online. The first 150 attendees will receive a giveaway prize from Meowtel.