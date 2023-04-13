Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host leaders from both sides of the border at "The Summit"

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC) is gearing up to host leaders from both sides of the Arizona-Mexico border at "The Summit".

The goal is to spark conversations about economic relations, business practices, immigration, education and more.

The event is coming up on April 24 and will feature leaders from around southern Arizona, including Governor Katie Hobbs and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, as well as leaders from Mexico.

"The potential that stems from these discussions are great, and what an incredible honor it will be to have these forward-thinking leaders in Tucson,” says Rob Elias, President and CEO of THCC.

Here is a full list of the governors and mayors set to speak at The Summit:



Gov. Katie Hobbs (Ariz.)

Gov. Alfonso Durazo (Sonora)

Regina Romero (Tucson)

Clea McCaa (Sierra Vista)

Jorge Maldonado (Nogales, Ariz.)

Tom Murphy (Sahuarita)

Juan Francisco Gim (Nogales, Sonora)

Antonio Astiazaran-Gutierrez (Hermosillo)

Karla Cordova Gonzalez (Guaymas)