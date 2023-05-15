Trekking the Sonoran Desert event this Thursday at El Rio Preserve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Parks and Recreation Department is holding an event Thursday, May 18 for trekking the El Rio Preserve. Anyone interested in joining can register here.

The event will be led by a Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation naturalist to help participants understand the animals and unique plants of the Sonoran Desert.

The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at 10190 N. Coachline Blvd. in Marana.

People ages 12 and up are welcome. It is recommended to bring comfortable shoes, plenty of water, and to wear hats/ sunscreen.