Tombstone Film Festival ready for premiere at the end of the month

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — Local film makers John Marrs and Travis Mills decided to share their passion with tourists and citizens of Tombstone by creating a western film festival.

“Well for western film, I mean, there's no more iconic town in the country than Tombstone, Arizona," Marrs said. "It was a perfect place for a western film festival.”

Attendees will get access to screenings and panel discussions from people in the film making industry. The event serves as a competition for movie makers: Marrs said 11 films have entered the competition and 12 awards will be given out.

The festival even awards directly related to the western genre, including 'best guns' and 'best horses.' Breaks during each of the events will allow people to explore the town.

Marrs said Schieffelin Hall, which was made to be a theatre, is the perfect location because the stage will fit a large screen and the acoustics are "amazing."

The three-day event will take place from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29 at Schieffelin Hall, 402 E. Fremont St., with a limited number of tickets available due to the size of the hall.

For move information, and to purchase tickets, visit the event's website.