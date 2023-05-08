Tombstone celebrates 30th anniversary of film based on the town's history

The early '90s brought with it a rise in the interest in Western films with some beloved classics releasing over a couple years. One of those was 1993's Tombtone, directed by George P. Cosmatos and Kevin Jarre and starring Kurt Russell, Bill Paxton, and Sam Elliot among many others.

The film, partially shot in its titular locale, was a smash hit — and the town too tough to die is ready to welcome the stars and fans of the film to celebrate its 30th birthday.

From June 23-25 you the town of Tombstone will have a number of activities for the anniversary. These include scheduled appearances by stars of the film such as Michael Biehn, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Joanna Pacula, Christopher Mitchum, John Philbin, Robert Durke and Peter Sherayko with more to be announced soon. They'll sign autographs and also offer insight into the making of the movie.

There will also be gunfights, authors signing their books, food trucks and a gun raffle among other activities.

You can check out more information about the reunion over on the Tombstone 30th Cast Reunion Facebook page.

