Tim Gunn to speak at UArizona as part of Tucson Humanities Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emmy Award-winning television personality, author and academic Tim Gunn is coming to Tucson to address University of Arizona students on the poetry of fashion.

According to the College of Humanities, he is scheduled to speak at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as part of the Tucson Humanities Festival.

"Taking inspiration from poetry selections, University of Arizona students will stage an interactive fashion show, followed by a conversation about creativity, purpose and the power of meaning with style icon Tim Gunn," the university shared online.

General admission and student discounted tickets are going for $20 and $5, respectively.

"After the opening fashion presentation, Gunn will take to the stage to share his impressions and valuable lessons for ‘Making it Work’ in business, relationships and life," the university added.

Tickets are available for purchase on TicketMaster.com through Arizona Arts Live.