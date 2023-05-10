Things to do in Southern Arizona: San Pedro River Valley bird walk

With milder than usual weather expected Wednesday, it will be an exceptional day to go for a bird walk organized by Friends of the San Pedro River.

The group hosts bird walks on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. Birdwatchers can meet at the San Pedro House located at 9800 E. Highway 90 in Sierra Vista at 7 a.m.

The walk lasts between two to three hours and anywhere from 30 to 60 different species of birds can be observed during that time, according to the City of Sierra Vista, so binoculars and cameras are recommended.

The American Bird Conservancy has officially designated the San Pedro House as being an internationally important area for birds, thanks to the large number of animals that migrate through the valley each year. Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory estimates that 4 million birds migrate through the area annually.

There are over 100 species of breeding birders that make the San Pedro River Valley home, according to Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory.

Friends of the San Pedro River reminds all participants to bring drinking water and snacks, dress appropriately for the weather and bring protection from the sun like sunscreen or a hat.

San Pedro River Bird Walk

Second and fourth Wednesday of every month

7 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m.

9800 E. Highway 90

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635