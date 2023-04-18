Take a sip of Southern Arizona at the Drinking Local exhibit

Did you know that plants with over 10,000 years of history are still used in brewing and distilling to this day? Learn more as you sip your way through the southwest at the Arizona History Museum.

Drinking Local is a yearlong exhibit that explores the history of brewing and wine-making in Southern Arizona, sponsored by the Arizona Historical Society.

The big reveal of the exhibit will take place Wednesday, April 19. The sold-out event will feature refreshments from more than 20 local breweries and restaurants, as well as live entertainment and admission to the museum.

Tickets to the exhibit can be purchased in-person or online.

Drinking Local Exhibit at Arizona History Museum

Opens to the public Thursday, April 20

949 E. 2nd St. in Tucson

Museum open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.