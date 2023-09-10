“Stuff the Truck” Food Drive held in memory of 9/11 and National Day of Service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Volunteers and congregations of diverse faiths known as the Interfaith Community Services (ICS) are hosting a “Stuff the Truck” Food Drive in memory of 9/11.

This year's fundraiser is happening Saturday through Monday, Sept. 11. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2002 N. Greasewood Rd. ICS Volunteer Engagement Manager and AmeriCorp Seniors Project Director Tori Carlson spoke with KGUN 9 about the great things happening this weekend.

"We are doing a food drive collection in honor of the 9/11 day of service of this has been a tradition for a number of years now and we were blessed last year with the Mobile Food Bank truck..." she shared. "...instead of delivering food into the community, we reverse the flow and we are collecting food from different faith community partners..."

This event also celebrates 9/11 National Day of Service. In remembrance of 9/11, the ICS Mobile Food Bank truck will also visit the following four ICS faith partner communities around Tucson to collect non-perishable donations:

"It’s a food collection. Today is a food collection. Here at this site [there's] a second site that we are going to after this, Greater Faith Word Church..." Carlson explained. "...and then we are doing the same thing on Sunday. We have two church sites that have been collecting food from their neighbors and from their congregation, and they will be sites to collect food and receive food from people in the community."

The most needed items are:



Peanut butter

Canned meats like tuna, chicken, Spam, etc.

Meals in cans with pop tops like chili, ravioli, etc.

Canned (no glass) pasta sauce

Pasta

Canned fruit & veggies

Boxed baking mixes (Bisquick, Jiffy, etc.)

Adult and child diapers (all sizes) and wipes

"It goes to ICS food bank. So, there’s a high need for food. We get a lot of clients that come in and continue to need food," Carlson said as she then referred to donations before her. "...it’s food and it’s diapers and wipes and we have a whole day full of diapers and wipes which is fantastic! That helps moms and helps seniors. So, it is a food, food and diaper collection.

After gathering donations, the ICS then carries through with its vision of helping older and disabled adults remain independent in their homes.

"There’s produce giveaways on the weekends starting in November, from November to May, and also the Food Bank Truck goes around town to different sites and does basically a mobile food bank so that people don’t have to come to the ICS Food Bank in the northwest if that’s a hardship for them" Carlson shared. "They can go to the sites around town that are usually connected with a "C" in Community since we are a partnership of 125 community partners."

She clarified there's also a purpose for the younger generations.

"This is hugely important for the for ICS for the community in need we we rely on this food donations to help us through the fall, and especially in honor of this 9/11 day, I think it’s a way that people that have experienced the 911 crisis in New York, that they can turn that difficult moment for good and to help people," Carlson expressed. "It’s also in the teaching for young people that weren’t alive when it happened and they can learn about that piece of history, and how you can take something that was meant for evil and make a good."

The ICS Northwest Food Bank at 2820 W. Ina Rd. is also collecting donations from 11a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.