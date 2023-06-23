Students, professionals team up in production of 'Seussical the Musical'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of Dr. Seuss and musical theater can rejoice this weekend—Saguaro City Studio Arts is bringing the two together with a production of "Seussical the Musical" beginning Friday, June 23 at the The Berger Performing Arts Center in Tucson.

The presentation is the culmination of a three-week musical theater summer camp for students age 7 -17 hosted by the nonprofit. The young actors attended the tuition-free camp, one of several programs put on throughout the year for aspiring performers of all skill levels.

The camp gives students the opportunity to get hands-on experience learning lines, rehearsing and sharing the stage with a cast of professional actors.

"'Seussical' will be an exciting first step in our goal to bridge our educational academy with our main stage productions, giving our students the opportunity to take part in a professionally produced musical,” says Artistic Director Drew Humphrey.

Tickets are on sale at the Saguaro City website. Admission is $15 for adults, with free admission for children accompanied by adults.

Performance times:



Friday, June 23 | 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 | 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 24 | 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 | 2 p.m.

All performances take place at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 West Speedway.