Southern Arizona weekend event guide for June 9th through 11th

Breaking down an action-packed weekend in Southern Arizona, here are some opportunities to have some fun with the whole family:

Ranching Heritage Festival

Railroad Park, 157 N Railroad Avenue Willcox, Arizona

June 9: Festivities begin at 4 p.m.

June 10: Doors open at 10 a.m.

Taking place in Historic Willcox, the two day festival is action packed with live demonstrations, including horsemanship, trick-roping, and blacksmithing. There will also be VR experiences, food and live music.

Main Gate Square Friday Night Live Concert Series

Main Gate Square814 E. University Blvd. Tucson, Arizona

June 9: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attention all music lovers, the summer concert series at Main Gate Square kicks off on Friday, June 9. Native to the old pueblo, classic rock band Split Decision will take the stage. Admission to the concert is free for all ages.

Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum 2021 N. Kinney Rd. Tucson, Arizona

June 10: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Families looking to get outdoors while still beating the heat, can enjoy a special experience at the desert museum every Saturday during the summer. Each week will have a different theme, the theme for Saturday, June 10 will be World Oceans Night.

2nd Annual Lavender Festival

Rhumb Line Vineyard and Lavender Farm

6255 S. Bennett Pl. Willcox, Arizona

June 10: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the early risers, the second annual Lavender Festival is blossoming this weekend in Willcox. There are opportunities for wine and beer tastings, in addition to local artisans and live music.

Dog Days of Summer at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Tucson Botanical Gardens 2150 N. Alvernon Way Tucson, Arizona

All weekend: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Looking for an event you can bring your furry friends with you to? Tucson Botanical Gardens is hosting its 'Dog Days of Summer.' All weekend long, you can bring your pets to enjoy the flora and fauna of the lavish gardens.