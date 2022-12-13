Sneak Peek: Tucson Inn neon sign lighting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To paraphrase a popular saying: It's all over but the lighting.

The City of Tucson's 'Thrive in the 05' project, along with partners Ignite Sign Art Museum and Pima Community College announced it had completed the restoration of the Tucson Inn neon sign in late November.

Now the public is invited to a sneak peek of the fully-illuminated vintage sign at Pima's Neon Holiday Reception on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to a free neighborhood block party on the northwest side of PCC's Downtown Campus, on 10th Avenue between Drachman and Mabel streets where they can listen to live mariachi, sip hot chocolate and enjoy holiday treats.

The main event, of course, will be the lighting of the sign, whose restoration is part of Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation's Neon Sign Project, an ongoing effort since 2012.

If you miss the block party, you'll have to wait until early 2023 to see the fully-restored sign in all its lighted glory, when it's scheduled to be fully connected to electricity.

#pimacommunitycollege has rescheduled Pima's Neon Holiday Reception to 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at #pimadowntown. Neighbors are invited to mark the restoration of the historic Tucson Inn sign.https://t.co/eN3ioVbDFehttps://t.co/xWppdN6XSZ@thriveinthe05 @VisitTucsonAZ pic.twitter.com/wVUWg3sN8Z — PCC Public Info (@pimatweets) December 8, 2022

The restored Tucson Inn neon sign is part of a larger effort to add historic neon to Drachman Street north of PCC's Downtown Campus—a stretch of road that's part of the historic U.S. 80/89, part of what's now known as the Miracle Mile National Historic District.

The project earned a 2012 Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award. PCC owns the lot off Drachman where the Tucson Inn once resided.

For parking at the event:



Downtown Campus north parking lot

enter off of Drachman

West parking lot

enter off of Speedway Boulevard at Queen Avenue

Some construction fencing is in place, PCC urges drivers to use caution when entering lots