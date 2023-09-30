Sierra Vista celebrates very first Hispanic Heritage International Festival

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Sierra Vista is celebrating Hispanic Heritage International Festival for the first time.

A local business owner and the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce teamed up to bring an event to Southeastern Arizona.

“The stage is set," Owner OF Gunny’s Barbecue Louie Avelas shared. "On Saturday, Louie Avelas and Dan Valle’s vision will come to life with food…vendors…and performers filling Veteran’s Memorial Park for Sierra Vista’s inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival.”

People can expect the following from Saturday’s Hispanic Heritage International Festival at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.:



Fun

Music

Entertainment

Family-friendly dancing

It starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.

“Sierra Vista is 24% Hispanic," explained Regional Director for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber Dan Valle "Things are picking up in the Hispanic area; and I think now it’s time for us to come out and do something like this and celebrate.”

Avelas and Valle want the festival to be an opportunity to bring people together and an educational opportunity to learn about the culture.

Music and dance is one way the pair plan to connect people.