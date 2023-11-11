Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff switches things up for the holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season around town, looking for donations.

According to volunteers, donations have gone down since the COVID-19 pandemic. That's partially why this luncheon was started.

"I think it's very important to the community," Christopher Kim with the Salvation Army explained. "Because the community gets 83 cents on the dollar."

Salvation Army personnel tells KGUN 9 the Annual Red Kettle KickOff celebration is traditional. However, this is the second year they've held a luncheon.

"So, every dollar you donate 83 cents will go back into the neighborhood that they give to," Kim added. "I think it's special because you basically helping the community you live in in Tucson."

The Salvation Army kicked off its kettle bell campaign with a luncheon Friday, saying more than 140,000 Tucsonans got help through its programs last year..

Every holiday season, volunteers collect donations to help out families with food, toys, clothing and other costs.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers. They say most Red Kettle shifts are about two hours. Visit the Salvation Army's website to sign up for a volunteer shift.