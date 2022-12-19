Pima County grease collection and recycling Saturday, Jan. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're planning to cook up a storm during the holidays, you might already be making plans for those leftovers.

But have you thought about what you'll be doing with your leftover cooking fats, oil and grease?

Pouring excess cooking liquids down your drain can cause an array of issues in your kitchen, including clogged pipes and costly plumbing issues. On top of that, the eventual buildup can also attract roaches or other pests.

Instead, Pima County is asking residents to save their excess cooking fats, oil and grease (sometimes called FOG) for the Grease Collection and Recycling Event, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 14:



Five locations will accept your leftover FOG from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd. Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd. Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Rd. Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

FOG should be stored in airtight containers for drop-off

Grease and oils collected at the recycling event will be recycled into bio-diesel, according to the County—a better alternative to clogging your home pipes, or contributing to wider-spread sewage backups in the County's sewer system, which cost Pima County ratepayers more than $600,000 a collectively.

Pima County collects FOG for recycling year-round at the following location:



Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility , 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva

, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(520) 405-0438

FOG recycling does not accept motor oil or other hazardous waste material.