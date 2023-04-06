Penzi turns three: How to celebrate her big day at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo’s littlest elephant, Penzi, will be celebrating her third birthday on Friday, April 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Everyone is invited to Penzi's birthday celebration where Penzi and her family will be having a blast.

Penzi is one of the most beloved ambassadors at the zoo.

The Narcus Family Trust is the sponsor of this event.

There will be free cupcakes to the first 300 kids, performances by Mr. Nature, games, elephant-themed crafts and more.

Penzi's Birthday Celebration Schedule



9 a.m. - Free birthday cupcakes for the first 300 guests while supplies last, courtesy of the Narcus Family Trust



9 – 11 a.m.

Elephant ear crafts “elfies” photo ops games with Tucson Parks and Recreation’s 'Ready, Set, Rec' artifact touch carts sign a giant birthday card

9:30 a.m. - Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Penzi

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. - Interactive performances by children’s musician Mr. Nature

9:45 a.m. - Keeper chat about Penzi and her developments

10:30 a.m. - Keeper chat about Penzi and the elephant herd at the zoo, as well as conservation programs to help protect wild elephants and wild habitats

Reid Park Zoo encourages people to take their own “elfie” and show their support for elephants everywhere.