Oro Valley to hold 'Battle of the Bands'

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After getting postponed last month, Oro Valley's 'Battle of the Bands' will kick off on Friday, May 19.

Taking place at the Riverfront Park amphitheater from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., four local high school bands will showcase their skills with a three-song setlist. Students competing hail from Canyon Del Oro High School, Ironwood High School, Tucson High School and Sahuaro High School.

The bands slated to perform are as follows:



The Blank Spaces

Anura

Znora Band

Desperados

A panel of judges will determine the winner, who will receive a recording session with Luna Recording Studio. Second and third place finishers will also receive prizes.

Admission to the event is free; food trucks will be in the area with food available for purchase.