Old Tucson Ghost Tours beginning

OLD TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson is known for filming and theme park attractions, but during spooky season, Southern Arizona flock to it for Ghost Tours!

The grounds are open at 201 Kinney Rd. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 during 6:30 p.m. They're also giving tours on Halloween at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

These tours feature the following:



Spectors

Sounds

Sudden drafts

Children’s laughter

Full bodied apparitions

Event planners tell KGUN 9 tickets are only available online. General admission tickets are going for $26 each.

RELATED: Old Tucson is the place to be this spooky season as Nightfall returns