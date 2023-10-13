Watch Now
Northside Woods Memorial Library hosting a "Minecraft" themed escape room

The room is open on Friday, Oct. 13th and Saturday, Oct. 14th
Adam Klepp
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Animals at the Woods Memorial Library are needing your children's help to save them.

A pop-up 'Minecraft' themed escape room is held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 only.

Kids work together to solve puzzles and clues to save Minecraft characters.

"We need help saving our Axolotl and our Chicken, they’re trapped inside the library and there’s a forest fire coming and we need help saving them," Maggie Madraz said.

Reservations are required.

"We have sessions from 1 to 4 p.m., make your reservation by calling the library," Madraz said.

The library's phone number is (520) 594-5445.

