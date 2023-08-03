Nightfall 2023: Annual Halloween event returns to Old Tucson for 30th year

In the video player: Nightfall returned in 2022 after hiatus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you've been out shopping lately for back-to-school deals, you may have noticed Halloween decor creeping onto the shelves as well. It's the first clue that a seasonal shift is about to get underway.
The second clue? Tickets go on sale for Nightfall, Old Tucson's long-standing Halloween tradition, on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
This year, the park is announcing a new format for its 30th Anniversary Nightfall, with the theme 'Nightfall Resurrected,' a narrative-driven, un-dead mystery in which guests will be asked to "join the Resistance and help us uncover the secrets of resurrection at Nightfall 2023."
Opening night is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 at Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Organizers say the event will be family-friendly and will feature "designated scare zones" for visitors looking for a more frightening experience. Attractions include:
- A "premiere scare experience" in the church
- Four all-new scare mazes
- A "terror walk"
- Stunt shows
- Food and drink
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.