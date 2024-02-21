Expect some changes at 5th annual Tucson Craft Beer Crawl this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect warm weather, ice cold beer and good times this Saturday at the fifth annual Tucson Craft Beer Crawl.

About 1,500 to 2,000 people are expected to flock to downtown Tucson to enjoy beer, food and some new features that Tucson Foodie is implementing to make the experience all the better.

There will be two trails, Sour and IPA, that event-goers can take.

One trail kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave., if you are a fan of an ice cold IPA.

But if you’re into sour beer, then you should follow the trail starting at Crooked Tooth Brewing, 228 E. 6th St., beginning at the same time.

These specific trails were carefully selected because of their current popularity in the craft beer industry.

Tucson Foodie's Head Foodie, Shane Reiser told me they got rid of an app that event-goers used last year.

“We just want to move people through the lines quickly. We want to make getting your tastings really fast and easy. We want to make it seamless," Reiser said. "So, we’re going back to old school tickets.”

25% of ticket sales will be given to non-profits like Watershed Management Group and Startup Tucson.

“Between the money that flows straight to breweries from the event and your ticket to all the people that hang out and have dinner, it has a meaningful impact on our local economy and it supports local business," said Reiser.

Ayla Kapahi, head brewer at Borderlands Brewing Co. told me they’re featuring their Imperial Churro Cream Ale which tastes exactly how it sounds. It's also a higher ABV at just over 10%.

Alcohol-free drinks will also be on the menu if you’re continuing your Dry January resolutions.

“This beer festival is designed not only for beer enthusiasts, but for those who are new to craft beer, for those who want to learn more about it," said Kapahi. "This is a great way to sample all of Tucson’s offerings.”

Plan your route ahead of time with this crawl map to make sure you have a chance to try all of the locally brewed beer:

Tickets for the beer crawl are $50, include 30 2oz. drink tickets and a commemorative glass.

If you're eligible, you could snag tickets for a cheaper price here.