Movies in the Park returns with 'Wonka,' expanding to Benson, Sierra Vista

TUCSON, ARIZ — Reid Park's George DeMeester Outdoor Performance Theater is the scene for an eagerly awaited, unofficial start of the summer season: Movies in the Park.

Sponsored by Cox Communications, the event kicks off its seasonal run with a screening of 'Wonka', starring Timothée Chalamet.

Stephanie Healy, Director of Public Affairs at Cox Communications, emphasized the event's popularity.

"We see about 2500 people come out to Movies in the Park, so we definitely encourage people to come out early and get your favorite spot, put your blanket down, get your chair out. The movie really does get kicked off probably around dusk," she said.

This summer, Movies in the Park is expanding beyond Tucson to the communities of Benson and Sierra Vista as well.

Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Vice President at Cox Communications, expressed excitement about this expansion, highlighting the company's commitment to connecting communities through entertainment.

"At our core, Cox is an entertainment company with a long history of connecting our Southern Arizona communities," Lovallo said. "We are thrilled to expand Movies in the Park this summer beyond Tucson to include the communities of Sierra Vista and Benson."

The atmosphere promises to be electric as attendees enjoy pre-screening activities, from food trucks to live demonstrations and entertainment before settling in for the main event.

Attendees can expect a 40-foot-tall screen illuminating the park, marking the beginning of summer.

Cox Movies in the Park has come a long way since its inception in 2003, evolving from projecting films on improvised screens on bed sheets to becoming a cherished part of Southern Arizona's summer fabric.

As the series continues its run, residents across Southern Arizona are invited to join in the fun, bringing blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets to make themselves comfortable under the stars.

THIS SEASON'S MOVIES:

FRIDAY, MAY 10: WONKA

FRIDAY, MAY 24: MIGRATION

FRIDAY, JUNE 7: WISH

FRIDAY, JUNE 21: TROLLS BAND TOGETHER