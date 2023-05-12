Mother's Day: Fun ways to celebrate the mom in your life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Can’t find the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day?
Why not treat her to an experience, she’ll never forget, instead? From muffins and mimosas to jewelry and flea market shopping—we’ve got you covered.
Flowers die and cards end up in a keepsake box no one will ever open, so we’ve put together some fun suggestions below.
To add to our list, send an email to share@kgun9.com. Don’t forget to drop a link to the website or Facebook page of the event you want to share.
Mercado District Flea Market
Mother’s Day is the last day of the season for the perfect flea market find. It features over 45 local vendors selling antiques, collectibles and vintage items.
- Sunday, May 14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | FREE
- MSA Annex – Tucson AZ
- Avenida del Convento (Between Congress & Cushing)
- mercadodistrict.com
GATHER - a vintage market
This market only comes around for four days, once a month and Mother’s Day is the final day for May. They feature unique treasures and creative inspiration for your
home and garden.
- Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- New location: 300 S. Park Ave., Tucson AZ
- gatheravintagemarket.com
Mother’s Day, Bubbly Day
The Tuxon Hotel is celebrating moms with free-flowing champagne noon to 3 p.m. There will be chocolate and door prizes. Tickets come with jewelry supplies for one person and instructions on how to create a piece of jewelry by JJ Tipsy Picasso. ($55 per person)
- Sunday, May 14, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Tuxon Hotel
- 960 S. Freeway, Tucson AZ
- thetuxonhotel.com
Muffins with Mom at Color Me Mine
Let mom’s morning start with muffins and beverages. The $35 fee covers studio fees for mom and her plus-one. Pottery is not included. Seating is limited. (2 spots left)
- Sunday, May 14, 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Color Me Mine (Park Place Mall)
- 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268, Tucson, AZ
- tucson.colormemine.com
Mother’s Day Tea Party
The Spark Project Collective is hosting all moms and motherly figures this weekend! There’s no better time to get out that fancy hat. There will be light snacks, treats and TEA—of course! Pre-registration is required. Just send an email to ETBrightSPC@gmail.com. All ages are welcome. There is a $10 fee and you get to take home your own unique teacup.
- Sunday, May 14, 3 PM – 5 PM
- Four of Wands
- 4349 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ
- fourofwandstucson.com
Arizona Folklore Preserve Concert
Take mom out for a day of music. They feature guest performances by outstanding musicians. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Visit the website for reservations.
- Sunday, May 14, 2 PM – 4 PM
- Arizona Folklore Preserve
- 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford, AZ 85615
- arizonafolklore.com
Tucson Pops Orchestra
Or you can wait until the sun goes down and take mom out for a night of music at Reid Park. Bring your blanket or folding chair. They’ll be playing songs like “The Star-
Spangled Banner” and “Come Fly with Me”. Guest artist is Joe Bourne. This FREE event has limited seating and fills up fast, so get there early.
- Sunday, May 14 at 7 PM
- Tucson Pops Orchestra
- DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center (NW corner of Country Club and Camino Campestre)
- tucsonpops.org
Sean Kenny’s Nature POP!
The only time a mom doesn’t like LEGO bricks, is when she’s stepping on them. Mother’s Day is the last day to see this extraordinary exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens: Over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces, and mom won’t have to pick any othem up. You’ll see everything from lions to bugs. Children 4 and under are FREE. Other prices range from $5 to $15.
- Sunday, May 14, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
- Tucson Botanical Gardens
- 2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ
- tucsonbotanical.org
