Mother's Day: Fun ways to celebrate the mom in your life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Can’t find the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day?

Why not treat her to an experience, she’ll never forget, instead? From muffins and mimosas to jewelry and flea market shopping—we’ve got you covered.

Flowers die and cards end up in a keepsake box no one will ever open, so we’ve put together some fun suggestions below.

To add to our list, send an email to share@kgun9.com. Don’t forget to drop a link to the website or Facebook page of the event you want to share.

Mercado District Flea Market

Mother’s Day is the last day of the season for the perfect flea market find. It features over 45 local vendors selling antiques, collectibles and vintage items.



Sunday, May 14, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. | FREE

MSA Annex – Tucson AZ

Avenida del Convento (Between Congress & Cushing)

mercadodistrict.com

GATHER - a vintage market

This market only comes around for four days, once a month and Mother’s Day is the final day for May. They feature unique treasures and creative inspiration for your

home and garden.



Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

New location: 300 S. Park Ave., Tucson AZ

gatheravintagemarket.com

Mother’s Day, Bubbly Day

The Tuxon Hotel is celebrating moms with free-flowing champagne noon to 3 p.m. There will be chocolate and door prizes. Tickets come with jewelry supplies for one person and instructions on how to create a piece of jewelry by JJ Tipsy Picasso. ($55 per person)



Sunday, May 14, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Tuxon Hotel

960 S. Freeway, Tucson AZ

thetuxonhotel.com

Muffins with Mom at Color Me Mine

Let mom’s morning start with muffins and beverages. The $35 fee covers studio fees for mom and her plus-one. Pottery is not included. Seating is limited. (2 spots left)



Sunday, May 14, 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Color Me Mine (Park Place Mall)

5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #268, Tucson, AZ

tucson.colormemine.com

Mother’s Day Tea Party

The Spark Project Collective is hosting all moms and motherly figures this weekend! There’s no better time to get out that fancy hat. There will be light snacks, treats and TEA—of course! Pre-registration is required. Just send an email to ETBrightSPC@gmail.com. All ages are welcome. There is a $10 fee and you get to take home your own unique teacup.



Sunday, May 14, 3 PM – 5 PM

Four of Wands

4349 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ

fourofwandstucson.com

Arizona Folklore Preserve Concert

Take mom out for a day of music. They feature guest performances by outstanding musicians. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Visit the website for reservations.



Sunday, May 14, 2 PM – 4 PM

Arizona Folklore Preserve

56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford, AZ 85615

arizonafolklore.com

Tucson Pops Orchestra

Or you can wait until the sun goes down and take mom out for a night of music at Reid Park. Bring your blanket or folding chair. They’ll be playing songs like “The Star-

Spangled Banner” and “Come Fly with Me”. Guest artist is Joe Bourne. This FREE event has limited seating and fills up fast, so get there early.



Sunday, May 14 at 7 PM

Tucson Pops Orchestra

DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center (NW corner of Country Club and Camino Campestre)

tucsonpops.org

Sean Kenny’s Nature POP!

The only time a mom doesn’t like LEGO bricks, is when she’s stepping on them. Mother’s Day is the last day to see this extraordinary exhibit at the Tucson Botanical Gardens: Over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces, and mom won’t have to pick any othem up. You’ll see everything from lions to bugs. Children 4 and under are FREE. Other prices range from $5 to $15.



Sunday, May 14, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ

tucsonbotanical.org

