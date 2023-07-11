Watch Now
Missing spooky season? A unique pop-up "Ghost Bar" is coming to Tucson's Trail Dust Town

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 19:42:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Trail Dust Town is bringing a pop-up Ghost Bar to the Savoy Opera House. The reason, according to their flier:

"When the heat of the summer arrives, Tucson becomes a ghost town. We are throwing the spirits a party."

The pop-up bar will appear at the Savoy Opera House for the following dates:

  • Friday July 21 @ 8 PM
  • Saturday July 22 @ 8 PM
  • Sunday July 23 @ 7 PM

There will be live music all weekend. On Friday and Saturday, performer Mamma Coal will be playing country tunes. On Sunday, a cello quartet will play classical music.
Tickets for the event are $45, and can be found at here. Anyone planning to attend the event 21 and older must purchase a ticket.

The ticket includes entry to the Savoy Opera House, two cocktails, individual charcuterie snack, live music, and activities.

