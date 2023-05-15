Mescal Movie Set Summer Sunset Tour starts end of May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mescal Movie Set Sunset Summer Tour schedule has been released with the first tour at the end of May.

Sunset Tour Schedule:

Sat. May 27 Tours at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Sat. June 3 Tours at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Sat. June 17 Tours at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Sat. July 8 Tours at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Sat. July 22 Tours at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Sat. Aug 5 Tours at 6 & 7 p.m.

Sat. Aug 19 Tours at 6 & 6:30 p.m.

The tour goes about a quarter mile and lasts an hour. The cost is $15 per person and children 10 and under are free. All proceeds go toward improvements to attract film productions.

The set is known for several classic westerns including:



The Mercantile Store built by Clint Eastwood for Outlaw Josey Wales.

The OK Corral and Oriental Saloon from the movie Tombstone.

Virgil's and Wyatt's cottages from Tombstone.

The Redemption Saloon from The Quick and The Dead.

The Livery where Steve McQueen boarded his horse in Tom Horn.

Paul Newman's "Jersey Lily" from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean.

The Brothel frequented by Frank Sinatra in Dirty Dingus Magee.

Pets, smoking, and weapons are not allowed on set. The set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Rd. in Benson, AZ. It's recommended to make a reservation.