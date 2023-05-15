Marana Pool opens on May 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Pool will kick off their summer opening the Saturday before Memorial Day on May 27.

The pool in the Ora Mae District Park will remain open until the Saturday before Labor Day. Hours are 12-4 PM Monday through Thursday and 12-5 PM on Friday and Saturday.

There is no cost of entry. This pool located on 13250 N. Lon Adams Rd. includes seven swimming lanes, a diving bay, and a Ramada-style shade. The depths of the pool are 3-12 feet.

Any child 14 years old or under must be accompanied by an adult and should not be left unattended.