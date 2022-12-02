Luminaria Nights returns to Tubac Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 - 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Luminaria Nights de Tubac is a unique way to get your holiday started with a little Southwestern flair.

For two straight nights starting Friday, Dec. 2, see luminarias lining the Historic Village while you shop, enjoy food and drink, and take in some live music.

Organizers say shops will be open late, and they suggest bringing a flashlight to navigate.

Two groups will perform in the plaza on both nights beginning at 6 p.m.:



6 - 6:45 p.m.

The Brilliant Evening Stars band

7 - 8 p.m.

TaliasVan’s Bright & Morning Star Choir & Orchestra



Mrs. Claus will be at the Tubac Center of the Arts Friday night.

Luminaria Nights runs 5 - 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 - 3.

There is a $10 suggested donation.

The Plaza is located at 29 Tubac Rd. Tubac Center of the Arts is located at 9 Plaza Rd.