TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tickets to Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Ramon Ayala are still available for this Friday, July 14.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana is a Mexican band, also known as the artists behind the hit song "La Chona." Ramon Ayala is a famous Mexican singer, known as the King of the Accordion.

The concert will be taking place at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol. Doors open at 7 PM and the concert starts at 8 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.