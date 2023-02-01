Loft Cinema to host 'Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fifty basketball seasons ago, Fred Snowden was coaching his first season at the helm of Arizona men's basketball. When he got the job, he became the first African American head coach in a Division I basketball program in the NCAA.

On Friday, Feb. 3 the Loft Cinema will present 'A Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden," daughter of the legendary coach.

Bob Elliott, former player under Snowden and now museum board chair at the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, will moderate the discussion.

"He was the first black coach to be head coach in Division I, first black coach to win an NCAA tournament game," Elliott told KGUN 9. "And so I feel that's part of the history we were able to establish."

If you visit the museum, situated on the University of Arizona campus, you'll find more on Snowden's history at the school—curated by someone who actually played under Snowden.

Elliott says at the fireside chat, Stacey Snowden will talk about her father's life, "and also the things that they went through here in Tucson back in the early 70s, that a lot of people might not know."

The Loft Cinema | 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Friday, Feb. 3

5 - 5:45 p.m. | popcorn, drinks and Ken’s Hardwood Barbecue food truck on-site

Program begins at 6 p.m.

$25 general admission

Tickets available at Loft Cinema website



