Last weekend to enjoy Summer Safari Nights 2023

Ends Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 - 8 p.m.
Reid Park Zoo kicks off its Summer Safari Nights this Saturday.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 22:24:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer Safari Nights at the Reid Park Zoo are coming to a close.

The Tucson Medical Center Healthcare helps present these family-friendly gatherings. They run later, during hotter months for people looking to avoid typical, Southern Arizona temperatures.

A final Summer Safari Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. Live music, food and other forms of entertainment are planned.

Ticket prices:

  • Free for Zoo members
  • $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)
  • $8.50 seniors (ages 62+)
  • $6.50 for children ages 2-14
  • Free for children under 2

To purchase a ticket, please visit the Reid Park Zoo's website.

