Last weekend to enjoy Summer Safari Nights 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer Safari Nights at the Reid Park Zoo are coming to a close.

The Tucson Medical Center Healthcare helps present these family-friendly gatherings. They run later, during hotter months for people looking to avoid typical, Southern Arizona temperatures.

A final Summer Safari Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. Live music, food and other forms of entertainment are planned.

Ticket prices:



Free for Zoo members

$10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)

$8.50 seniors (ages 62+)

$6.50 for children ages 2-14

Free for children under 2

To purchase a ticket, please visit the Reid Park Zoo's website.