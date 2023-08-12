Last weekend to enjoy Summer Safari Nights 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer Safari Nights at the Reid Park Zoo are coming to a close.
The Tucson Medical Center Healthcare helps present these family-friendly gatherings. They run later, during hotter months for people looking to avoid typical, Southern Arizona temperatures.
A final Summer Safari Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 - 8 p.m. Live music, food and other forms of entertainment are planned.
Ticket prices:
- Free for Zoo members
- $10.50 for adults (ages 15-61)
- $8.50 seniors (ages 62+)
- $6.50 for children ages 2-14
- Free for children under 2
To purchase a ticket, please visit the Reid Park Zoo's website.
——-
