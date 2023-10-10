Interfaith Community Services announces start of its annual Fall Food Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is running its annual Fall Food Drive until Tuesday, Oct. 31, encouraging the community to donate food at various locations, including Pima County Public Library branches, Town of Oro Valley buildings and Edward Jones Financial Advisor offices.
This drive, which supports the Northwest and Mobile Food Banks, seeks to provide both pantry staples and seasonal items for the holiday season.
When money is tight, people can be faced with a choice between buying groceries, paying a utility bill, or filling the gas tank to get to work.
The holiday season puts additional strain on budgets already at the breaking point.
A food allotment from our food banks helps stretch the money to meet more household needs.
And a holiday food box supports the traditions that strengthen and unify families – the building blocks of strong communities.
Donations can be dropped off at available locations, and monetary contributions are accepted on their website.
Food drop-off locations:
ICS Northwest Food Bank, 2820 West Ina Road
on the campus of Christ the King Episcopal Church
Monday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday: 8-11 a.m.
ICS Central Office, 122 North Craycroft Road
on the campus of Rincon Congregational UCC
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
ICS Eastside Food Drop-off, 8701 East Old Spanish Trail
on the campus of New Spirit Lutheran Church
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Offices
All offices in Tucson, Oro Valley, and Green Valley are participating. View a full list.
Town of Oro Valley Administration Building
11000 N. La Cañada Drive
Oro Valley Recreation Center
10555 N. La Cañada Drive
Pima County Public Libraries
- Nanini Branch: 7300 N. Shannon Road
- Catalina Branch: 15631 N. Oracle Rd., #199
- Oro Valley Branch: 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
- Dusenberry-River Branch: 5605 E. River Rd., Ste. 105
- Flowing Wells Branch: 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.
- Wheeler Taft Abbett Branch: 7800 N. Schisler Dr.
- Woods Memorial Branch: 3455 N. First Ave.
- Richard Elias Mission Branch: 3770 S. Mission Rd.
- Murphy Wilmot Branch: 530 N. Wilmot Rd.
- Sahuarita Branch: 670 Sahuarita Rd W
The ICS is also invitong organizations to participate, culminating in a mobile collection on Monday, Oct. 30.
For more information, visit Interfaith Community Services Fall Food Drive.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.