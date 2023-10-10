Interfaith Community Services announces start of its annual Fall Food Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is running its annual Fall Food Drive until Tuesday, Oct. 31, encouraging the community to donate food at various locations, including Pima County Public Library branches, Town of Oro Valley buildings and Edward Jones Financial Advisor offices.

This drive, which supports the Northwest and Mobile Food Banks, seeks to provide both pantry staples and seasonal items for the holiday season.

When money is tight, people can be faced with a choice between buying groceries, paying a utility bill, or filling the gas tank to get to work.



The holiday season puts additional strain on budgets already at the breaking point.



A food allotment from our food banks helps stretch the money to meet more household needs.



And a holiday food box supports the traditions that strengthen and unify families – the building blocks of strong communities. CEO of ICS Tom McKinney

Donations can be dropped off at available locations, and monetary contributions are accepted on their website.

Food drop-off locations:

ICS Northwest Food Bank, 2820 West Ina Road

on the campus of Christ the King Episcopal Church

Monday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday: 8-11 a.m.

ICS Central Office, 122 North Craycroft Road

on the campus of Rincon Congregational UCC

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

ICS Eastside Food Drop-off, 8701 East Old Spanish Trail

on the campus of New Spirit Lutheran Church

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Offices

All offices in Tucson, Oro Valley, and Green Valley are participating. View a full list.

Town of Oro Valley Administration Building

11000 N. La Cañada Drive

Oro Valley Recreation Center

10555 N. La Cañada Drive

Pima County Public Libraries



Nanini Branch: 7300 N. Shannon Road

Catalina Branch: 15631 N. Oracle Rd., #199

Oro Valley Branch: 1305 W. Naranja Dr.

Dusenberry-River Branch: 5605 E. River Rd., Ste. 105

Flowing Wells Branch: 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.

Wheeler Taft Abbett Branch: 7800 N. Schisler Dr.

Woods Memorial Branch: 3455 N. First Ave.

Richard Elias Mission Branch: 3770 S. Mission Rd.

Murphy Wilmot Branch: 530 N. Wilmot Rd.

Sahuarita Branch: 670 Sahuarita Rd W

The ICS is also invitong organizations to participate, culminating in a mobile collection on Monday, Oct. 30.

For more information, visit Interfaith Community Services Fall Food Drive.