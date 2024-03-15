IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Events around Southern Arizona for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be an action-packed weekend around Southern Arizona for Saint Patrick's Day Weekend. Here's a look at the various events taking place:

Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Where: Downtown Tucson

When: Sunday, March 17th at 10:30 a.m.

The annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade kicks off early Sunday morning along Stone Ave. The parade route ends near 6th Ave. and 12th St. There will also be a festival following the parade from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers headed downtown on Sunday should be prepared for road closures and delays.

Founder's Day Celebration

Where: Marana

When: Saturday, March 16th at 10 a.m.

The town of Marana is celebrating Founder's Day with a parade and a party on Saturday. The action is taking place along Civic Center Dr. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. The celebration will continue through 3 p.m., with a car show, live performances, historical experiences, food trucks, vendors, and much more.

Spring Festival of the Arts

Where: Oro Valley

When: Saturday, March 16th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Sunday, March 17th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 13th annual Spring Festival of the Arts is making its way to the Oro Valley Marketplace this weekend. There will be over 125 artists with works ranging from metal sculptures to jewelry. In honor of the holiday weekend, there will also be a showcase of Celtic music and dance.

Wild West Days

Where: Downtown Tombstone

When: Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To celebrate the Men and Women of the Armed Forces, the town of Tombstone is hosting its annual Wild West Days celebration. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and for the rest of the weekend there will be entertainment and fun things to do in the streets of Tombstone.

Stars Over Sabino

Where: Sabino Canyon

When: Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th from noon to 10 p.m.

Calling all astronomers and lovers of what lies beyond Earth; it's time for the annual Stars Over Sabino event. Taking place at the beautiful Sabino Canyon, there will be solar viewings, guest speakers, and constellation tours after dark.