Art, cocktails and a nod to the Wild West: Hotel Congress debuts new Lounge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new addition at the Historic Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., is giving Tucsonans a look at its new lounge and bar now open in Downtown Tucson.

Hotel Congress Owner Shana Oseran described it as, “A sexy spot with a nod to the Wild West.”

Staff are celebrating the launch. with it open, Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

”We wanted to give the lounge its own sort of vibe, its own identity in the Congress family," Lead Mixologist Ryne Hoffman explained. "By offering food and more refined cocktails, we envisioned it as an easy place for guests to connect after work or before and after events."

“The lobby, with its original floors and wall murals makes such a beautiful place where guests can sit and relax for a while, enjoy the drinks, the view, and the ambience that only the Hotel Congress can provide,” Oseran said.

A free-of-cost grand opening is planned for Friday from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Hoffman added, "The Lounge also has a focus on the most American of spirits, Whiskey, which provides a direct connection to the Old West and provides the platform for more whiskey-focused events such as reserve tastings, Repeal Day parties, Dillinger Days, and the Kentucky Derby!”

To celebrate this opening of The Lounge at Hotel Congress, it'll feature a reception celebrating Graciela Iturbide's photography in collaboration with the Etherton Gallery Tucson, 340 S. Convent Ave.