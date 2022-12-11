TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of DJs are hosting a Hip Hop Against Hunger BBQ fundraiser. It's planned for Sunday, Dec. 18 at Santa Rita Park from 1 - 4 p.m.

Participating rappers says their goals is to "come together and "Feed Tucson Homeless and use the power of Hip Hop to Help the Less Fortunate."

Notable sponsors include:



Sky Bar

4th Ave YOGA

Brooklyn Pizza

Deejays Against Hunger

Twelve Tribes ENT. Chosen Few MC

Dj Jahmar, Dj Staxx, Mr Cuete, Sensei Sai and XPL1CIT are included in the listing as volunteers.