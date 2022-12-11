Watch Now
Hip Hop Against Hunger BBQ Fundraiser

Sun, Dec. 18 from 1 - 4 p.m.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 18:53:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of DJs are hosting a Hip Hop Against Hunger BBQ fundraiser. It's planned for Sunday, Dec. 18 at Santa Rita Park from 1 - 4 p.m.

Participating rappers says their goals is to "come together and "Feed Tucson Homeless and use the power of Hip Hop to Help the Less Fortunate."

Notable sponsors include:

  • Sky Bar
  • 4th Ave YOGA
  • Brooklyn Pizza
  • Deejays Against Hunger
  • Twelve Tribes ENT. Chosen Few MC

Dj Jahmar, Dj Staxx, Mr Cuete, Sensei Sai and XPL1CIT are included in the listing as volunteers.

