TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of DJs are hosting a Hip Hop Against Hunger BBQ fundraiser. It's planned for Sunday, Dec. 18 at Santa Rita Park from 1 - 4 p.m.
Participating rappers says their goals is to "come together and "Feed Tucson Homeless and use the power of Hip Hop to Help the Less Fortunate."
Notable sponsors include:
- Sky Bar
- 4th Ave YOGA
- Brooklyn Pizza
- Deejays Against Hunger
- Twelve Tribes ENT. Chosen Few MC
Dj Jahmar, Dj Staxx, Mr Cuete, Sensei Sai and XPL1CIT are included in the listing as volunteers.
——-
