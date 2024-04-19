HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events in South Tucson

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson is hosting some community events this weekend on Saturday.

At the John Valenzuela Youth Center, Pima JTED is hosting a Health Care Fair. Other organizations are partnering in an effort to get students some experience and bring some resources to the community at no cost.

Some participants include:



University of Arizona College of Nursing

JEDI Group

U of A Mobile Health Clinic

The Center of Neurosciences Foundation (Brain Bus)

City of South Tucson

Project Outreach FAMILIA

"We will have workshops related to CPR and other health questions that they might have. Also, JTED partners with the UA Mobile Health Clinic so they will be doing free screenings," said Alejandra Baltazar, the JVYC Program Director.

The Health Care Fair will also be offering resources from the Mexican Consulate and immigration services.

The fair will be held at 1550 S. 6th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Another event happening Saturday is a "Fight Night" at Gil's Boxing Gym in South Tucson. This is the first event like this for the gym since opening in November 2023 in an effort to bring more events like this to Tucson.

"I want everyone to come together, I want to bring in the community. I want to bring boxing to Tucson for the kids," said owner Gil Gastelum.

The event will be held at 2128 S. 6th Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the first fight starts at 2 Pp.m. There is a cost of $25 at the door on Saturday, but tickets can be purchased for $20 in advance. Gastelum added there are only a few tickets left, but he's hoping to have more events like this in the coming months.