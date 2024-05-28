Watch Now
Grab your cherry basket: Pick-your-own-fruit season begins at Apple Annie's in Willcox

Estimates cherry season will last about two weeks
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 27, 2024
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — If your fruit basket is looking a little lonely these days, don't worry—Apple Annie's Orchard has announced the opening of its cherry picking season Monday, May 27.

According to a social media post, the Orchard at 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox now has Royal Rainier cherries ripe for the picking. It's the only you-pick cherry orchard in the state, says the website.

Apple Annie's expects its cherry picking season to last about two weeks. The orchard says as the season progresses, more varieties of cherries will be ready to pick and eat. Apple Annie's says it will announce when more cherries are ready to go home with you on their social media pages.

Its 'Cherry Jubilee' during picking season will also bring in specials for families who visit on the weekends, with cherry-topped pancake breakfasts and cherry fudge and pastries available on-site for purchase.

The orchard is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Find out more about upcoming summer events, including the Sweet Corn Extravaganza and Peach Mania, at the Apple Annie's website, appleannies.com.

