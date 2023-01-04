Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address at TCC Tuesday, Jan. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her State of the State address at the Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event.

Organizers anticipate Hobbs will present her agenda as she begins her tenure in office, discussing challenges facing the state of Arizona and initiatives she has planned during the next legislative session.

"We are honored to host the State of the State in partnership with Governor Katie Hobbs the day after she opens the 2023 Legislative Session at the State Capitol," said Michael Guymon, Tucson Metro Chamber’s president & CEO. "I know our members and our community will be interested to hear Governor Hobbs's message focused on addressing issues important to Southern Arizona."

Hobbs is scheduled to speak around 12:30 p.m. The luncheon begins at noon.



Luncheon tickets cost $125 per person and can be purchased at the Tucson Metro Chamber website

Tucson Convention Center | 260 S. Church Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 | 12 - 4 p.m.

