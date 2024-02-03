Gem and Jam brings rock... and gemstones

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase wraps up its second week with some “rock” music out at the Pima County Fairgrounds for the Gem and Jam Music Festival.

The festival has grown from its downtown roots when it was held at the Slaughter House, into a local and national musical showcase spread out over three days.

“It’s been going for a long time, and it’s kind of a stalwart in the Arizona festival community and greater festival community as well,” said Josh Pollack, whose been involved booking and planning the festival since 2013.

Of course, it’s hard work to run and book a music festival. You can’t just show up and hope bands do, too.

“As one festival ends, we’re starting to work on the next year already, it’s like this consistent cycle,” he said. “We start thinking about where to improve, what artists we want to target for next year.”

One band Pollack and other organizers managed to book for this year’s festival is Spafford, which is headlining Friday night’s lineup.

Known for their eclectic sets that span musical genres, drummer and Tucson native Nick Tkachyk describes Spafford’s live sets as “80% original stuff, 20% covers.”

“Our original music is anything from funk, rock, electronic, disco, jazz, r and b and it’s vocally driven, we have some incredible vocalists in our group,” Tkachyk said.

It won’t be the groups first time playing Gem and Jam, either.

“We played here in 2014, so we’re glad to be back. It’s just… I love the desert; I feel at home here. The air feels like I’m at home,” he said.

According to both Pollack and Tkachyk the music of Gem and Jam, which will be spread across four different stages each day, is really what gets the crowd going.

“I’m honored to play in an incredible band like Spafford, and I’m honored we’re playing such an incredible event like Gem and Jam,” Tkachyk said.

Tkachyk also said he hopes Spafford and the festival overall help bring out the best in other bands and for both fans and newcomers alike.

“I hope fans and the people who are experiencing the show come out with a sense of belonging and community,” he said.

If you’re interested in attending the Gem and Jam Music Festival, tickets are still available through the festival’s website. You can purchase multi-day or individual tickets, as well as parking passes. Visit gemandjamfestival.com to learn more.