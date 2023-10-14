Friends of Pima Library: Sales across Tucson raise nearly $250,000 each year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the year Friends of the Pima County Public Library hold sales to benefit the Pima County Public Library System. The non-profit was founded over fifty years ago in 1968.

Libby Stone, the organization’s executive director said, “They started on someone's patio and had a patio sale. And then a few years later, they started having book sales at the El Con Mall or Park Place. And in 1999 the friends bought these two buildings.”

The organization’s buildings are located on Country Club and Grant in midtown and house the organization's inventory and are home to their book sales.

They host sales every month aside from July and August.

Upcoming Community Book Sales:

Friday, Oct. 13 - Monday, Oct. 16

Friday, Nov. 10 - Monday, Nov. 13

Friday, Dec. 15 - Monday, Dec. 18



The organization brings in nearly a quarter of a million dollars a year - which is all donated.

“Last year we gave the library $240,000 and we're hoping to do the same this year. So we can help fund a lot of programs, classes, workshops, all sorts of programming,” Stone said.