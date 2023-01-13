Free state park admission for Arizonans this MLK Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State parks and Trails are waiving entrance fees for all Arizona residents on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16.
Park visitors need only to show a valid Arizona ID to free entrance to more than 30 state parks and natural areas.
"Arizona’s amazing parks and outdoor spaces are the perfect way to spend a long weekend," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. "Admission is free for all Arizona residents in honor of the holiday. I encourage people to explore and enjoy the diversity, beauty, and fantastic weather their home state offers."
For a complete list of state parks, visit AZStateParks.com.
The following will still require fees:
- Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
- Kartchner Caverns State Park (tour fees apply)
- Riordan Mansion State Historic Park (tour fees apply)
- camping, special events and concessions fees and prices apply at all locations
