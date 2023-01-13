Free state park admission for Arizonans this MLK Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State parks and Trails are waiving entrance fees for all Arizona residents on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16.

Park visitors need only to show a valid Arizona ID to free entrance to more than 30 state parks and natural areas.

"Arizona’s amazing parks and outdoor spaces are the perfect way to spend a long weekend," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. "Admission is free for all Arizona residents in honor of the holiday. I encourage people to explore and enjoy the diversity, beauty, and fantastic weather their home state offers."

For a complete list of state parks, visit AZStateParks.com.

The following will still require fees:



Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park (tour fees apply)

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park (tour fees apply)

camping, special events and concessions fees and prices apply at all locations

