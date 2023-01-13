Watch Now
Free state park admission for Arizonans this MLK Day

Spring in Catalina State Park
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 18:16:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State parks and Trails are waiving entrance fees for all Arizona residents on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16.

Park visitors need only to show a valid Arizona ID to free entrance to more than 30 state parks and natural areas.

"Arizona’s amazing parks and outdoor spaces are the perfect way to spend a long weekend," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. "Admission is free for all Arizona residents in honor of the holiday. I encourage people to explore and enjoy the diversity, beauty, and fantastic weather their home state offers."

For a complete list of state parks, visit AZStateParks.com.

The following will still require fees:

  • Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
  • Kartchner Caverns State Park (tour fees apply)
  • Riordan Mansion State Historic Park (tour fees apply)
  • camping, special events and concessions fees and prices apply at all locations

