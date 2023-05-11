Free music at Friday Night Live Concert Series in Main Gate Square

The Friday Night Live Concert Series is in full swing at Main Gate Square; every other Friday, a new musical act takes the stage for a free performance.

This Friday, May 12, The Rezonators will be entertaining the crowds as part of the summer-long series.

Concerts take place at one of two venues, weather permitting: either Main Gate Square Plaza or Geronimo Courtyard. The shows can be moved indoors for rain or lightning.

Admission is free and parking validation is available from 5 p.m. until midnight on the day of the concert.