Free music at Friday Night Live Concert Series in Main Gate Square

Posted at 7:47 AM, May 11, 2023
The Friday Night Live Concert Series is in full swing at Main Gate Square; every other Friday, a new musical act takes the stage for a free performance.

This Friday, May 12, The Rezonators will be entertaining the crowds as part of the summer-long series.

Concerts take place at one of two venues, weather permitting: either Main Gate Square Plaza or Geronimo Courtyard. The shows can be moved indoors for rain or lightning.

Admission is free and parking validation is available from 5 p.m. until midnight on the day of the concert.

Friday Night Live Concert Series Schedule

May 12 — The Rezonators @ Geronimo Courtyard
May 26 — Little House of Funk @ Main Gate Square Plaza
June 9 — Split Decision @ Geronimo Courtyard
June 23 — Mr. Boogie Woogie @ Main Gate Square Plaza
July 7 — Santa Pachita @ Geronimo Courtyard
July 21 — Silk + Soul @ Main Gate Square Plaza
August 4 — Dr. Mojo & the Zydeco Cannibals @ Main Gate Square Plaza
August 18 — Wholly Cats Swing Club @ Main Gate Square Plaza

