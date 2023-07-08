Watch Now
Free bingo for artists at Southern Arizona Arts Guild Gallery

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Artist Guild (SAAG) is holding an event called "Bingo in the Gallery."

The event is completely free and all prizes are art donated by SAAG artists. The SAAG is an organization for artists to share, study, and show their artwork.

The family-friendly event will provide refreshments to enjoy during the five games.

Bingo in the Gallery will be held on July 23 from 4-6 PM at 2905 E. Skyline Drive; Suite 141 (La Encantada). Anyone with questions may contact 520-437-7820.

Space is limited, so anyone interested must register.

