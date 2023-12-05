Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns for the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop with the more than 400 booths of local merchants, artists and food vendors at the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair this weekend.

With live music, street performers, and activities for all ages, the community event runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa will also make an appearance at Haggerty Plaza, Dec. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area will offer free on-site health services, such as dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID vaccinations and more.

The Street Fair will close North Fourth Avenue between East Eighth Street and East University Blvd. Many of the side streets off of Fourth Avenue will also be closed during the fair, to Hoff Avenue to the east and Herbert Avenue to the west, including East Fourth, East Fifth, East Seventh and East Eighth.

Street parking is available immediately around the fair, but your best bet is to park at one of the pay parking garages either Downtown or at the University of Arizona, then take the streetcar to the event. The streetcar is free to ride through the end of the year.

About 300,000 people are expected to attend this year's event.