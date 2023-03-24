Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair kicks off this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the great weather this weekend, Fourth Avenue is the place to be.

Friday marks the start of the 54th annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair.

This weekend, 400 artists, local merchants, food vendors, musicians, performers and dancers will line the streets.

Artist Nathan Roberts is one of them. He's returning with his unique art made entirely of fine paper after a successful showing last year.

"I have a philosophy of always trying something twice unless it was a total failure, which it wasn’t, so I’m back again," he said.

If you're a true Tucsonan, some of your favorite local businesses are bound to have something for everyone.

With up to 300,000 people expected, business is expected to be booming for many local shops.

"We’re on Fourth Avenue," said Alicia Robles, a manager at Sky & Sand as well as Creations, two sister-store boutiques. "We’re so community-driven, so it’s great that we’re able to be here. We get to see all of the locals that like to come out."

After you’ve found a few art pieces to fill your living room, street vendors and local mainstays like Brooklyn Pizza Company will be ready to fill your stomach.

"Instead of waiting for orders, we’re immediately starting the day and continuously making those pies," manager Jacob Wells said when asked how busy they usually get. "We really support all of our friends out here but we hope people come by and grab a quick slice."

The fair will take place Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday & Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.